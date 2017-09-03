Quantcast

Jackson Statue in Charlottesville Subject to Removal Vote from City Council

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Jennifer Walker
Connect
Statue of Confederate General "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville Statue of Confederate General "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Council will meet September 5 to vote on the fate of the statue of confederate general “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park.

Following the violence of the Unite the Right rally last month, council unanimously voted to move forward with removing the Robert E. Lee statue from Emancipation Park.

The Jackson statue is the subject of a similar vote.

“I speak only for myself. I will vote to move it. I think it's time. They should be in a museum. If people stop and think, we have no statues, that I know of, to George Washington in Charlottesville, and yet none of us have forgotten his history. So this argument that we have to keep it to preserve history, to me, is irrelevant,” said Bob Fenwick, Charlottesville City Councilor.  

The vote is expected to take place during council's meeting on Tuesday, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

A judge is deciding whether a lawsuit challenging the removal of the Lee Statue can move forward.

  • Jackson Statue in Charlottesville Subject to Removal Vote from City CouncilMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story