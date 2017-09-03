Signs Remind Drivers in Downtown Charlottesville to Pay for Parking Starting Sept. 5

The signs are posted around downtown Charlottesville reminding drivers to pay for on-street parking starting Tuesday, September 5.

The city is kicking off a six-month pilot program for paid parking around the downtown mall.

Some blocks have electronic pay stations, while other spots have individual meters.

All of the machines take credit cards and coins.

On-street parking will cost $1.80 per hour.

Rates at the Market Street Parking Garage will drop from $2.50 an hour to $1.50, with the first hour free.