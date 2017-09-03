UVa's Artie Lewicki to Make MLB Debut Monday with Detroit Tigers

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Former Virginia right-handed pitcher Artie Lewicki was promoted Sunday by the Detroit Tigers and will make his Major League Baseball debut on Monday afternoon when he starts against the Kansas City Royals. Game time is set for 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. Lewicki will wear uniform No. 57.

A native of Wyckoff, N.J., Lewicki is the 39th Virginia baseball player to reach the Major League Baseball level and the 16th Cavalier to make the big leagues after working with the current coaching staff (since 2004). He is the second former Cavalier to reach the big leagues this season, joining Derek Fisher, who made his debut with the Houston Astros on June 14.

Virginia currently boasts 10 alumni on active Major League rosters. Twelve former Cavaliers have spent time on MLB rosters this season: Kyle Crockett (Cleveland), Sean Doolittle (Oakland/Washington), Fisher, Phil Gosselin (Pittsburgh/Texas), Brandon Guyer (Cleveland), John Hicks (Detroit), Lewicki, Jarrett Parker (San Francisco), Mark Reynolds (Colorado), Chris Taylor (L.A. Dodgers), Tyler Wilson (Baltimore) and Ryan Zimmerman (Washington).

Lewicki played at Virginia from 2011-14 and was selected by the Tigers in the eighth round (250th overall) in the 2014 MLB Draft. UVA reached the NCAA tournament in each of his four seasons, advancing to the College World Series in 2011 and 2014 as well as the NCAA Super Regionals in 2013.

Lewicki was instrumental in Virginia's run to the 2014 College World Series Finals. He did not allow an earned run in 23 1/3 innings in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, including 13 innings of the College World Series, and was named to the College World Series and Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Teams. He earned wins out of the bullpen in each of UVA's first two games in the CWS against Ole Miss and TCU.

In his four years at Virginia, Lewicki pitched in 43 games (24 starts), posting a 12-6 record with a 2.68 ERA in 158 innings. He was 8-1 with a 1.31 ERA in 16 appearances (nine starts), totaling 68 2/3 innings, during his senior season.