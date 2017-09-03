Pre-K Enrollment Down in the City of Charlottesville

Pre-kindergarten enrollment is down in the city of Charlottesville.



The four-year-old program has around 135 children enrolled as of September 2. The program typically has 160 total.



Classroom ratios are usually two teachers for every 16 children. Without that full classroom, they have at least two extra teachers right now.



The pre-k coordinator says they're still figuring out the primary reason for the decline, but it could be families are moving out of the city.

"For the 4-year-old program the number of children we have enrolled has dropped a littl bit, and there are different reasons that we have speculated,” said Shelia Sparks, Charlottesville Coordinator for Pre-School and Family Support.

They are still accepting applications for the 4-year-old class until it fills up.

The 3-year-old program is full.