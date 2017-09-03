JMU Football Runs Past East Carolina in Season Opener

James Madison Athletics Media Release

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Redshirt senior running back Cardon Johnson rushed for 265 yards and two scores as FCS No. 1 James Madison stormed past FBS ECU 34-14 on Saturday night at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

JMU increased the longest winning streak in all of Division I football to 13 games while improving to 2-0 all-time against American Conference teams (48-45 at SMU in 2015). The Dukes also snapped a 25-game winning streak for ECU against FCS opponents.

QUICK SUMMARY

JMU rushed for 422 yards, its second most on the road in program history, as part of a 614-yard offensive performance

The Dukes led 7-0 at the half thanks to a rushing score from senior quarterback Bryan Schor

Johnson rushed 85 yards on the first offensive play of the second half to make it 14-0

ECU responded with a short drive after an interception to make it 14-7, but JMU responded with three scores in succession to move ahead 34-7 before the Pirates struck one last time in the final minute

Bryan Schor was 15-for-22 passing for 192 yards along with 48 yards on the ground with one score each

HAVE A DAY CARDON JOHNSON

Johnson's 265 yards were a career high and the second most in JMU history

He hit paydirt on runs of 85 and 80 yards

Both of JMU's top rushing performances have come against AAC opponents as Vad Lee's program record came at SMU in 2015 (276)

Johnson became the first opposing running back to eclipse 200 yards against ECU in 76 games

Johnson's 85-yard burst was the fourth-longest run in JMU history





DEFENSE ON THE RISE

JMU limited ECU to 372 total yards and 14 points

The 20-point margin of victory was JMU's largest ever against a FBS opponent

In JMU's last five games (four ranked foes in FCS playoffs and FBS ECU), the Dukes have allowed 74 total points (14.8/game) with 28 of those points with the victory clearly in hand

JMU had three interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense

Kyre Hawkins led the defense with 13 tackles while Jimmy Moreland added 11

The defense limited ECU to 80 yards rushing

ECU was shut out at the half for the first time since trailing Southern Miss 14-0 in 2007

MORE NOTES

JMU improved to 25-20-1 all-time in season openers and won its season opener for the third straight season

The Dukes played a game as the No. 1 team in the national polls for the first time since a loss to Montana in the 2008 NCAA playoffs

JMU posted the second win of the year nationwide by a FCS team over a FBS team



HOME OPENER ON DECK

JMU will play at home for the first time since capturing the 2016 NCAA Division I National Championship as the Dukes host ETSU on Saturday, Sept. 9. Season tickets, mini plans and single-game tickets are on sale now by visiting JMUTickets.com or by calling 540-568-3853. Student tickets are also available for the 2017 season.