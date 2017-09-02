NFL Rosters Trimmed on Cutdown Day

Eric Smith has made the 53-man roster of the Miami Dolphins

Rashard Davis returned four punts for TD's in his senior season

Taquan Mizzell led the Ravens in rushing and receiving

Saturday was Cutdown Day in the NFL, the day when teams around the league have to trim their rosters 90 players to just 53.

Former Charlottesville High School and James Madison football star Rashard Davis was looking to make the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, but Davis has been released by the team.

He had two catches for 12 yards in three preseason games with Philly.

Davis was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Year after returning four punt returns for touchdowns last season.

Former Virginia running back Taquan Mizzell has been released by the Baltimore Ravens.

Mizzell played in all four preseason games with Baltimore.

Smoke was the Ravens preseason leader in both rushing and receiving.

He carried the ball 40 times for 126 yards, and he also had 12 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Former Virginia offensive lineman Eric Smith has made the cut with the Miami Dolphins.

Smith signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent, and he is ready to serve as the Dolphins' backup offensive tackle this year.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder started the last 45 games of his career at UVa.

Former Albemarle High School kicker Nick Novak was released by the Houston Texans.

Novak has played for five different teams in his NFL career, which began in 2005.