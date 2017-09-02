Members of CASPCA will Travel to Houston for Animals Affected by Harvey

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Rescued animals from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey are coming to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
The shelter is making room to house the animals from Houston by kicking off a "clear the shelter" weekend.
They are waiving adoption fees in hopes that it current pets are adopted, freeing up space to bring in more.
On September 4, four employees from the CASPCA will travel to Texas to bring back those rescue animals.
“What'll happen is we'll bring those animals back and then we'll try to get them adopted from here, so the point of this is just to save animals' lives, to do what we can to help,” said Angie Gunter, CASPCA.
The SPCA members will leave early Monday and drive the "Care-a-Van" as well as a cargo van to bring back as many dogs and cats as they can fit.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Press Release:
In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, a team of four staff members from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be travelling to BARC, the City of Houston's only municipal animal shelter, to transport displaced and abandoned animals back to the CASPCA for veterinary care and adoption. The team will depart for the 19-hour drive to Houston on Monday, September 4th with the goal of saving as many animals affected by the storm as possible. Additionally, we will be working with an aircraft transport group to fly larger dogs back to our facility for placement.
To make space for the many homeless animals we're transferring in from Houston, we are having a "Clear the Shelter" adoption event this Saturday, September 2nd through Monday, September 4th. All adoption fees will be waived!
We are asking adopters to make monetary donations to aid in the care of the incoming animals from Houston.
“We’re so fortunate to be able to provide assistance in rescuing abandoned and displaced animals. Our Compassionate Care-A-Van has the capability to safely transport animals to our shelter for care. Without the support of our amazing community this would not be possible. Donations will provide lifesaving help to countless animals who are stranded and struggling to survive.” says Angie Gunter, Executive Director of the CASPCA.
During this time, we will have a higher demand for resources, and in addition to monetary assistance, welcome your donation of towels, newspapers, laundry detergent, and yoga mats.
We are also collecting donations of pet food and supplies for the animals at the BARC animal shelter that we will deliver upon arrival.