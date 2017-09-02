Members of CASPCA will Travel to Houston for Animals Affected by Harvey

Rescued animals from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey are coming to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.



The shelter is making room to house the animals from Houston by kicking off a "clear the shelter" weekend.

They are waiving adoption fees in hopes that it current pets are adopted, freeing up space to bring in more.

On September 4, four employees from the CASPCA will travel to Texas to bring back those rescue animals.

“What'll happen is we'll bring those animals back and then we'll try to get them adopted from here, so the point of this is just to save animals' lives, to do what we can to help,” said Angie Gunter, CASPCA.

The SPCA members will leave early Monday and drive the "Care-a-Van" as well as a cargo van to bring back as many dogs and cats as they can fit.