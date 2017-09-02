Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam Rallies Support at UVA's Season Opening Game

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam is rallying support from students at the University of Virginia (UVA) in his bid to become governor.

Northam spoke to a large crowd of students on the lawn before the university’s first football game of the season.

He assured the students that what happened on August 12 is not representative of Charlottesville or the commonwealth.

The democratic candidate also praised the university community for its diversity and inclusiveness.

“One thing that's very important to me is speaking out against hatred, I'm a Jewish student and see what’s happened in Charlottesville is really devastating for me with the jews will not replace us, seeing these politicians come out here today strictly on the opposite side of hatred and antisemitism is very important to me,” said Ben Borenstein, second year student.

“We believe that we live in a very diverse society and we've always encourage individuals from other states and other countries to come and attend our colleges and universities and we'll continue to promote that,” said Ralph Northam, (D-VA) Lieutenant Governor.

Northam was joined at UVA by democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate Justin Fairfax, attorney general Mark Herring, and Senator Tim Kaine.