Senator Tim Kaine Praises Virginians for Relief Efforts to Harvey Victims

Senator Tim Kaine spoke with students at the University of Virginia on September 2 ahead of the university’s season opening football game.

He expressed his sorrow for the people affected by hurricane Harvey and praised Virginians for their generosity.

“Virginians are doing what Virginians always do which is reaching out and helping others … the personal philanthropy whether its individuals donating to the red cross or the churches, you know the church communities here are often so good, they were in Katrina and they are in this,” said Kaine.

Kaine also praised Governor Terry McAuliffe's efforts in sending National Guard members and state resources to the areas affected by the storm.