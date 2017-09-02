Quantcast

Senator Tim Kaine Praises Virginians for Relief Efforts to Harvey Victims

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Jennifer Walker
Connect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Senator Tim Kaine spoke with students at the University of Virginia on September 2 ahead of the university’s season opening football game. 

He expressed his sorrow for the people affected by hurricane Harvey and praised Virginians for their generosity. 

“Virginians are doing what Virginians always do which is reaching out and helping others … the personal philanthropy whether its individuals donating to the red cross or the churches, you know the church communities here are often so good, they were in Katrina and they are in this,” said Kaine. 

Kaine also praised Governor Terry McAuliffe's efforts in sending National Guard members and state resources to the areas affected by the storm.

  • Senator Tim Kaine Praises Virginians for Relief Efforts to Harvey VictimsMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story