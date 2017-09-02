UVa Football Beats William & Mary 28-10 in Season Opener

The Virginia football team won its season opener for the first time since 2013, as the Cavaliers defeated William & Mary 28-10 at Scott Stadium on Saturday.

Kurt Benkert completed 27-of-39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

The senior quarterback is the first UVa QB to start back-to-back season openers since 2012, and just the second since 2005.

Benkert completed passes to nine different receivers in the game.

The Wahoos scored one touchdown in all four quarters of the game against the Tribe.

Jordan Ellis tallied the first points of the season on a 1-yard TD run in the 1st quarter, and Andre Levrone scored on a 34-yard reception in the 2nd.

Former Orange County High School star Kris Hooper kicked a 41-yard field goal to give William & Mary its first points of the game, but the Cavaliers pulled away with TD passes to Olamide Zaccheaus and Ellis in the 2nd half.

Virginia out-gained the Tribe 354-240 total yards.

The 'Hoos did not have a turnover against the Tribe, marking the first time they did not turn the ball over at least once since October 12th of 2013, a span of 42 consecutive games.

William Monroe alum Mark Williamson made his second-career appearance in a college game, as the sophomore saw a lot of action on the William & Mary offensive line due to injury.

Western Albemarle alum Daniel Kuzjak had two catches for 21 yards for the Tribe.

Virginia (1-0) will be back in action at home against Indiana next Saturday.