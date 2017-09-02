Quantcast

Woodberry Forest Football Loses 28-21 in Season Opener

Posted: Updated:
Jameel Wilson scored both of Woodberry's touchdowns in the first half Jameel Wilson scored both of Woodberry's touchdowns in the first half
New Tigers' head coach Scott Braswell New Tigers' head coach Scott Braswell
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (WVIR) -

The Woodberry Forest football team lost its season opener 28-21 against defending North Carolina Independent Schools state champion Charlotte Latin on Saturday.

The Tigers fell behind 7-0, but rallied to take a 14-7 halftime lead after two touchdowns from senior Jameel Wilson.

Senior quarterback Martin Sumichrast had 241 yards of total offense for the Hawks, which outscored Woodberry Forest 21-7 in the 2nd half.

New head coach Scott Braswell was on the sidelines for his first game with the Tigers.

Woodberry (0-1) will be back in action at home against Bishop O'Connell next Saturday.