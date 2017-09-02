Woodberry Forest Football Loses 28-21 in Season Opener

Woodberry Forest Football Loses 28-21 in Season OpenerPosted: Updated:
Jameel Wilson scored both of Woodberry's touchdowns in the first half
New Tigers' head coach Scott Braswell
Woodberry Forest Football Loses 28-21 in Season OpenerMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story