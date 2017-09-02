Woodberry Forest Football Loses 28-21 in Season Opener

Jameel Wilson scored both of Woodberry's touchdowns in the first half

The Woodberry Forest football team lost its season opener 28-21 against defending North Carolina Independent Schools state champion Charlotte Latin on Saturday.

The Tigers fell behind 7-0, but rallied to take a 14-7 halftime lead after two touchdowns from senior Jameel Wilson.

Senior quarterback Martin Sumichrast had 241 yards of total offense for the Hawks, which outscored Woodberry Forest 21-7 in the 2nd half.

New head coach Scott Braswell was on the sidelines for his first game with the Tigers.

Woodberry (0-1) will be back in action at home against Bishop O'Connell next Saturday.