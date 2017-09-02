California Fashion Designer Hosts Show to Honor Victims of Aug. 12 Violence

A California designer, Hazel Brown, brought her talents to Charlottesville for a benefit fashion show in honor of Heather Heyer.

Heyer is the 32-year-old victim who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters following the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

Brown says she decided to host the benefit fashion show as a way to bring the community together and pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day.

Nicholas Feggans, co-host of the fashion show, and Brown want to change the conversation in Charlottesville.

“Downtown {Charlottesville} a couple of weeks ago, it was turmoil down here. Now, we want to get people down here for a better reason,” said Feggans.

"It touched me. It really hurt my heart that I’m in California and everybody all over the world is playing these things that are going on and I’m like 'oh my god I know them, those are my friends' and to see all that happening to people that I know it affected me as well,” said Hazel Brown, Fashion Designer California "Everything Hazel."

Brown is originally from the Charlottesville area, and wanted to help those grieving in her hometown.

The event also featured singing, dancing and plenty of community bonding.

Courtney Commander and two others took the stage to honor their friend, Heather Heyer, who died in a car attack on protesters.

"{We’re} really just here to pay tribute to my friend heather who lost her life out there on the 12th,” said Courtney Commander, Charlottesville.



"Let’s remember those, particularly our friend Heather, who lost her life in what I call a domestic terrorist event,” said an announcer at the event.

The group discussed the events of August 12, but say they want to move forward and make sure an something like that does not happen again.

“It's important for us to keep her name out there, to say her name, let people know what happened, and try to prevent anyone else from being a victim of terrorism,” said Chrispus Gordon III, Charlottesville.

People at the event say Charlottesville needs more events like this to bring the community back together.