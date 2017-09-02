Concern Over Confederate Namesakes Reaches Virginia TechPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Concern Over Confederate Namesakes Reaches Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech says it will review the names of buildings and other campus areas as the nation discusses removing Confederate monuments and other controversial statues.
Update: Charlottesville Court Hears Arguments Over Removal of Confederate Monuments
A circuit court judge will hear arguments over the battle to remove two Confederate statues from downtown, which have recently become rallying points for white supremacists. The court hearing could bring some resolution to the Confederate statue issue in the city.
Groups Gather Outside Charlottesville Court Hearing, Protesting Confederate Statues
Protestors crowded outside the Charlottesville Courthouse on September 1 rallying for the Lee and Jackson statues to come down.
Charlottesville Man Claims City, Police Failed to Protect During Aug. 12 Rally
A Virginia-based law group is suing Charlottesville and law enforcement leaders over the violence that erupted at Emancipation Park on August 12.
UVA Law Professor: Lee Statue Can Come Down Legally
A law professor says he has found a way for the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park to come down legally.
17 People Charged in Connection to 'Alt-Right' Rallies Appear in Charlottesville Court
Over a dozen people charged in connection to rallies held by white supremacists and the "alt-right" went before a Charlottesville judge Thursday morning.
Army Veteran Attempts to Sway City Council on Monument Drapings
John Miska created a demonstration at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Wednesday morning by placing trash bags over Vietnam War plaques.
