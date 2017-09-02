Concern Over Confederate Namesakes Reaches Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech says it will review the names of buildings and other campus areas as the nation discusses removing Confederate monuments and other controversial statues.

The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that the university will form a committee to conduct the review. Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said such an assessment was appropriate given the national dialogue.

Professor Biko Agozino said that the campus in Blacksburg has facilities named after slave owners. The professor of sociology and Africana studies said multiple students have expressed frustration over such buildings and spaces.

Collegiate Times, the student newspaper, reported that some buildings are named after men who fought for the Confederacy and went on to hold leadership roles at the university.

