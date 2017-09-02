Suspects Arrested in Connection to Shooting Near 4 Seasons Drive in Albemarle

Albemarle County Police Press Release:

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department have arrested the following individuals in connection to the September 1, 2017 Four Seasons Drive shooting:

Suspect 1- 18 year-old Salvadore Fraire-Mdarid of Albemarle County was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Suspect 2- 19 year-old Keenan Jamal Joyner of Albemarle County was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, Attempted Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

As of September 2, 2017, the shooting victim is still being treated at UVA Hospital and is currently in stable condition according to family members. Both Fraire-Mdarid and Joyner are being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail with no bond.

As indicated in the previous media release, this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.