Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Charlottesville's Sabias Folley Charlottesville's Sabias Folley

Blue Ridge 39, Atlantic Shores 12
Buffalo Gap 22, Parry McCluer 14
Charlottesville 46, James Monroe 21
Colonial Forge 49, Albemarle 0
Covenant 26, ChristChurch 20
East Rockingham 33, Madison County 7
Eastern View 56, Turner Ashby 14
Goochland 32, Fork Union Prep 0
Harrisonburg 41, Handley 20
Louisa County 48, Chancellor 14
Luray 41, Strasburg 14
Orange County 23, Culpeper 13
Page County 52, Nelson County 18
R.E. Lee-Staunton 46, Rockbridge County 21
Riverheads 49,, Bath County 0
Spotswood 56, William Monroe 19
Spotsylvania 34, Fluvanna County 21
St. Anne's-Belfield 12, Hargrave 6
Stuarts Draft 42, Fort Defiance 6
Waynesboro 40, Wilson Memorial 27