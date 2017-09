Drivers on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County are facing delays after a mail truck overturned across the railing.

This happened just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 107 near Afton.

Virginia State Police say one person is injured.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports both the eastbound lanes are closed as of 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 1. No word on when those lanes will re-open.