Louisa County Police Searching for Murder Suspect

Louisa County Sheriff's Press Release:

On September 1, 2017 at approximately 01:40am deputies responded to a shooting at a residence located along the 17000 block of Jefferson Highway near the Hanover County line. Upon arrival deputies found 32 year old Sean Wayne Houchens, who, had been shot multiple times, outside of the residence.

Houchens was flown to UVA Hospital by Helicopter Pegasus with serious life threatening injuries. Later this morning Sean Houchens died from his injuries.

Two separate incidents took place at the residence within an hour that led up to the shooting. The first incident involved the armed robbery of a victim not involved in the shooting. A short time later the suspect came back to the residence and became involved in a domestic situation that transpired into the shooting of Mr. Houchens.

Clifford W. Wood III (Peter) of Louisa has been charged with Robbery and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony for the first incident.

Wood is also charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the second domestic related incident and subsequent homicide.

Clifford W. Wood III (Peter) is currently on the run. Please call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 if you see or know the whereabouts of Mr. Wood.

Do not try to apprehend or approach this subject. Citizens can also call Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466.

Additional information may be limited as this is a constantly evolving investigation.