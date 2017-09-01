Participants Prepare for Charlottesville Women's Four Miler Saturday

Dozens of women are preparing for the Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler taking place this Saturday.

On Friday, participants picked up their race packets at John Paul Jones Arena in preparation for the race.

Event organizers say they have raised more than $196,000 toward their $400,000 goal for this year.

Money raised from the race will benefit the University of Virginia Breast Care Program.

“It also helps fund the mobile mammography unit which goes out into like rural parts of Virginia and does screenings, and can read now onsite and tell whether you have breast cancer or not,” said Audrey Lorenzoni, the race’s co-director.

People can still register for the race and pick up packets until 7 p.m. Friday.

The race will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at Foxfield Races.