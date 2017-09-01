Charlottesville Man Facing 9 Charges in Augusta County

09/01/2017 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



On Wednesday August 30, 2017 at 2051 HRS [10:51 p.m.], members of the Skyline Task Force were conducting a narcotics operation involving Kareem Jermaine Waddy, 32 of Charlottesville.



Investigators were following Waddy’s Silver 2005 Dodge Magnum on Jefferson Highway near I-81 just outside the Staunton City limits. They requested additional units and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Waddy on Richmond Avenue.



Waddy did not stop and preceded down Richmond Avenue towards the Martin’s Store located at 1015 Richmond Avenue.



Waddy stopped the car and then fled on foot, over a fence and towards a steep berm with an approximate 30 foot drop, with Task Force Officers in foot pursuit.



Waddy went down the embankment and continued to flee, and one of the pursuing Investigators severely injured his leg and ankle.

Waddy was apprehended by a Staunton Police Department K-9 unit and later transported to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.



Waddy was charged with:

Obstruction of Justice

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of a Schedule I or II substance

Abuse/Neglect of a child

Resisting Arrest

Driving with a Revoked License

Reckless Driving

Disregard of Police Commands

Distribution of a Schedule I or II substance

The Skyline Task Force Officer, an Investigator with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, was transported to Augusta Health via ambulance where he was treated for multiple leg fractures.



“The deputy was severely injured during this incident but hopefully will make a full recovery in time,” stated Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.