Trial Date Set for Waynesboro Man Facing Child Abuse Charges

As of Friday, September 1, a Waynesboro man facing child sex and child pornography charges officially has a trial date set.

Houston Marion Miller was in Waynesboro circuit court on Friday, during which they set trial for December 11, 2017.

The 69 year old is accused of abusing a child between May and November of 2016.

He is charged with possessing child pornography, sexual battery, and three counts of consensual sex with a child over 15

Another suspect, Kelly Claytor, has already pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced in October of this year.