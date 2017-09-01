Quantcast

Update: Albemarle County Police Investigate Shooting Near 4 Seasons Drive

Edited by John Early
Albemarle County police on the scene at West Park Market Albemarle County police on the scene at West Park Market
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in the area of 4 Seasons Drive in Albemarle County.

Officers had set up tape around West Park Market around 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 1. Police confirm that a victim had walked into the store in search of help.

According to investigators, the victim had been shot near the Rio West Shopping Center, and had fled to the market. That person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

“I was sitting there, and I heard like four or five shots. Well I presumed they were fireworks at first, but from all the things going on around here it must’ve been shots,” said Jane Garton.

Authorities activated lock-down procedures at Albemarle High School and Jack Jouett Middle School as a precaution.

Police have not released a description of the shooter at this time.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

