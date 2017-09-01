Update: Albemarle County Police Investigate Shooting Near 4 Seasons Drive

Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in the area of 4 Seasons Drive in Albemarle County.

Officers had set up tape around West Park Market around 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 1. Police confirm that a victim had walked into the store in search of help.

According to investigators, the victim had been shot near the Rio West Shopping Center, and had fled to the market. That person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

“I was sitting there, and I heard like four or five shots. Well I presumed they were fireworks at first, but from all the things going on around here it must’ve been shots,” said Jane Garton.

Authorities activated lock-down procedures at Albemarle High School and Jack Jouett Middle School as a precaution.

Police have not released a description of the shooter at this time.

