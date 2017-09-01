Charlottesville Court Hears Arguments Over Removal of Confederate Monuments

All eyes are on a Charlottesville court Friday, September 1.

A circuit court judge will hear arguments over the battle to remove two Confederate statues from downtown, which have recently become rallying points for white supremacists.

The court hearing could bring some resolution to the Confederate statue issue in the city.

A rally in support of removing the statues unfolded in front of the court on Friday late morning, along with an increased police presence.

Lawyers on both sides will be in court Friday afternoon for a hearing.

An attorney for those in favor of keeping the statues says there will be an injunction hearing to add the General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson statue in Justice Park to the case.

The attorney will also challenge the black tarps being used to shroud the statues from public view.

Additionally, the judge will hear a motion from City Hall attorneys to dismiss the entire case and let them remove the statues.

That hearing starts on Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

It's slated to run until 3:30, but with the complexities of this case it could likely go longer.

