Charlottesville Man Claims City, Police Failed to Protect During Aug. 12 Rally

Nexus Caridades Attorneys Inc. holding a news conference in front of the Lee statue in Emancipation Park

Charlottesville is being hit with another lawsuit, as a man claims the city and police failed to protect him during a rally by the "alt-right" last month.

Nexus Caridades Attorneys Inc. held a news conference next to the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park Friday, September 1. The organization announced that it was filing Robert Sanchez Turner's lawsuit against the city, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas, and the Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel W. Steven Flaherty.

The lawsuit claims Turner's constitutional rights were violated and that authorities failed to step in when things turned violent during white-activist Jason Kessler's Unite the Right rally on August 12. Turner claims he was assaulted by white supremacist and neo-Nazi protesters.

Multiple fights and skirmishes between people associated with white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other organizations broke out even before the rally began. Violence continued into the afternoon, including a deadly car attack in the area of 4th Street that took the life of Heather Heyer and injured dozens.

Attorneys and Turner believed police stood down and enabled a "modern-day race war."

Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick attended the conference, and disagreed with the claim that law enforcement were ordered to stand down.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Charlottesville-based Rutherford Institute had filed a lawsuit on August 10 against the city after officials tried to move Kessler's rally to McIntire Park. A federal judge sided with the civil rights groups by granting an injunction, thus allowing the rally to take place at Emancipation Park as planned. The lawsuit was withdrawn on Monday, August 21.

Charlottesville is also the defendant in a lawsuit filed by multiple groups and individuals who are trying to stop the city from removing the Lee statue.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.