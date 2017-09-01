YMCA Receives Gift from Union Bank & Trust for Affordable Child Care

Piedmont Family YMCA Press Release:

Charlottesville, VA, September 1, 2017 - On Friday, September 1 at 9:30am, Union Bank will present a $26,500 check to the YMCA child care center at the Jefferson School City Center, 233 4th Street NW, Suite Y.



The YMCA child care center, located in the heart of Charlottesville at the historic Jefferson School City Center offers a full-day, licensed child care program for infants through preschoolers.

In partnership with Albemarle County Department of Social Services, Charlottesville City Department of Social Services, United Way and Piedmont Community College, the YMCA coordinates upwards of $425,000 in subsidy assistance to help families in need find quality child care.

Out of 90 children currently enrolled, 72% receive a partial or full-subsidy for care, enabling parents and family members to go to work knowing their children are in safe, stimulating environments.



Michelle Ryan, Child Care Director, has a passion for helping all kids reach their full potential.

Her inspiration is simple, "I believe in the children, and I know that without the YMCA, they would not have access to quality, early childhood education, which research supports, gives children a head start when they begin Kindergarten, closing the achievement gap that exists for so many children living in low-income families."



Union Bank & Trust, a community focused bank with 111 locations throughout Virginia, is dedicated to giving back and providing much needed local funding in the areas they provide banking services. When Union's Regional President, John Young, heard that the YMCA Child Care needed additional resources to continue operations at the Jefferson School City Center, the bank donated $26,500, to enable them to stay in their current location.

Young commented "Union understands the importance of access to early childhood education and appreciates the great work the YMCA Child Care center is doing for these children, their families and our community. As a former school, the Jefferson School City Center is an ideal facility for learning.

It also offers a multitude of enrichment opportunities for the whole family, such as access to the African American Heritage Center, Carver Recreation, classes at Piedmont Virginia Community College and family health services." The YMCA Child Care Center could use additional support, so we hope our contribution serves as a catalyst for others to follow.



"This very generous contribution will enable the YMCA child care to stay at the Jefferson School City Center, says Jessica Maslaney, YMCA CEO."On behalf of our staff and families, we are truly grateful for this gift."



Union's financial commitment is changing the lives of its youngest members and building a stronger, healthier, more connected community.

About the Piedmont Family YMCA

The YMCA is committed to"Building strong kids, strong families and strong communities."

Established in 1994, the Piedmont Family YMCA currently provides quality programs to over 6,000 youth with a volunteer network of 650 people.

Contact Jessica Maslaney, chief executive officer, at 571-233-2397 orjmaslaney@piedmontymca.org for more details on this announcement. Visit www.piedmontymca.org for more information.