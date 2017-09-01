Charlottesville Man Charged with Eluding Police, Reckless Driving

08/31/2017 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:



The Albemarle County Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate a crash that occurred on Wednesday August 30, 2017 on the 29/250 Bypass in the area of Leonard Sandridge Road.



The three car crash resulted in non-life threatening injuries to those involved.



Shortly after 9:00 p.m. last night, officers from the Albemarle County Police Department attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Impala for a driving offense.



The driver, later identified as Bobby Eugene Christmas (30 year old, Charlottesville resident), failed to stop and attempted to elude the police.



While fleeing from the police, Mr. Christmas drove his car the wrong direction on the northbound Leonard Sandridge Rd. off ramp and entered the Bypass on the wrong side of the road. The Impala struck a northbound 2000 Honda CRV and a 2003 Ford Taurus before being stopped.



A 21-year-old Springfield VA resident, who was not injured in the crash, drove the CRV. The 61-year-old driver and 66-year-old passenger in the Taurus, both of Ruckersville, VA, were transported to UVA Hospital [sic] and treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Christmas was charged with eluding police, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.



As of this morning, he was being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail with no bond. There is not a current booking photo for Mr. Christmas.



The crash and subsequent debris shut down the roadway for over three hours. The area was opened for normal traffic around 1 a.m. this morning