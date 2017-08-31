UVa Soccer Teams Split Doubleheader at Klockner Stadium

The Virginia women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season

Edward Opoku had a goal and two assists for UVa

The #12 Virginia men's soccer team beat Hofstra 4-0 at Klockner Stadium on Thursday night, while the #3 UVa women were upset 1-0 against Wisconsin.

The Badgers' Dani Rhodes scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute.

Virginia (3-1-0) outshot Wisconsin 10-7, but the Wahoos suffered their first loss of the season.

The UVa men improve to 2-0 with the victory against Hofstra.

Junior Edward Opoku scored a goal and had two assists.

Opoku says, "My coach always tells me, 'Let the game come to you,' because I'm the kind of guys who puts pressure on myself. I always want to give 110% to the team, and today I just said to myself, 'Just let the game come to you, and play for one another,' and I played for the team, and that's all we need."

"It's good to see Eddie scoring goals," says head coach George Gelnovatch. "Two goals in two games, and a couple of assists, and if he keeps up with those kind of numbers, we're going to be in good shape."

Opoku's goal came in the 42nd minute.

The junior assisted on Daniel Barir's goal in the 47th minute, and on Julian Cummings' tally in the 54th minute.

Pablo Aguilar scored the first goal of the match on a free kick in the 10th minute.

Senior goalie Jeff Caldwell recorded his 17th career shutout, which ties him with former UVa All-American, Tony Meola (1988-89) for the fifth most in program history.

The UVa men's soccer team will be back in action at home against UNC-Wilmington on Monday, while the Virginia women will host Richmond on Sunday.