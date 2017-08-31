UVA Students Host Forum, March on Grounds to Discuss White Nationalist Groups

It was a packed house Thursday at University of Virginia for a forum discussing the white nationalists and other groups that came to Charlottesville this summer.

People gathered at Wilson Hall at UVA. For an event called "Disorientation Number One: Defending Charlottesville from Fascism.”

The group that organized Thursday's forum "Students United" says the goal is to tell the “true story from the voices of those who organized the resistance against fascist, neo-Nazi groups.”

Afterward the students marched to the Thomas Jefferson statue at UVA to stand in solidarity with groups in North Carolina protesting Confederate statues.

They chanted things like “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist UVA.”