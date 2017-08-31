Defending State Champion Riverheads Plays Season Opener Friday

The Riverheads High School football team is not rebuilding, it's reloading.

The defending 1A state champs will play their season opener Friday hosting Bath County.

Riverheads head coach Robert Casto begins his 22nd season as RHS head coach and believes his team has a talented backfield.

Last year's VHSL Group 1A Offensive Player of the Year, Harrison Schaefer has graduated, but Riverheads is expected to still be strong in the backfield with senior running backs Dalton Jordan and Jackson Shover. Tyler Smith will be the team's starting quarterback.

Coach Casto says, "Last year's over and it was a great run for our community and our kids but this is a new bunch and it's a new bunch of kids. That's the great thing about football is we get a new group of kids, we don't recruit kids and bring them in here and all of that. We have to play with what we have and make them into football players."

Casto adds, "Our kids are working really hard, they've spent a lot of time in the offseason lifting and putting the time in. We've been kind of beating on each other in practice for the last four weeks. We've had a few scrimmages and I think we've gotten better each week and that's our goal. We want to get better each week and see where we are in game nine, 10 and 11 and so forth."

Riverheads and Bath County kick off at 7pm Friday.