US Arrests Transportation Officials, Alleging $9M Bribe Plot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Two supervisors at the Virginia Department of Transportation and four others have been arrested in what prosecutors say was a $9 million bribe scheme to receive snow-removal contracts.

Federal prosecutors in Alexandria announced bribery charges Thursday against 54-year-old Anthony Willie of Culpeper and 41-year-old Kenneth Adams of Fairfax. The two worked as supervisors in VDOT's Burke area headquarters.

According to a 40-count indictment, the two awarded about $9.1 million in snow removal contracts to four contractors who agreed to pay bribes equivalent to 5 to 10 percent of the contract value. The scheme allegedly ran for three consecutive snow removal seasons beginning in 2013.

Prosecutors say Willie and Adams received $140,000 in bribes over the course of the scheme.

VDOT officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.