Charlottesville Programs Examine Need for Affordable Housing

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville parties are examining the displacement of minorities from their homes and the need for affordable housing in the city.

National affordable housing expert Willie "J.R." Fleming led a discussion with the Charlottesville Coalition for Low-Income Housing, the Legal Aid Justice Center, and the community at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Thursday, August 31. 

Since the year 2000 in Charlottesville, one in 10 black homeowners has lost his or her home.

"We need to protect our citizens,” said Tina Washington, a board member of the Public Housing Association. “Too much danger is going on so we need to bring our community together, not apart but together." 

The event was supported by a Clay Community Engagement Grant from the University of Virginia’s Institute of Humanities and Global Culture.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

