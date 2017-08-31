Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Investigating Grottoes Incident

08/31/2017 Release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office:
At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Grottoes Police Department responded to a reported shooting on 17th Street in Grottoes.
An individual broke into a residence with a handgun and assaulted a male and a female that were inside at the time.
The initial report indicated there was a loud noise that sounded like a gun being fired inside the residence. The female was also assaulted but without any weapons being used.
The male victim was flown to UVA Hospital [sic] in a medical helicopter. He is in non-life threatening condition at this time. The female suffered minor injuries and was not transported.
Victim = Cotey Mitts, a 23 year-old male of Elkton
Suspect = Perry Brown, Jr., a 25 year-old male of Grottoes. There are multiple charges pending against Brown at this time.
Possible vehicle = Hyundai 4-door sedan, blue in color, VA registration: VUZ 7019
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crimesolvers hotline at 574-5050 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 564-3800.