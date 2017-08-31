New Traffic Pattern on Rt. 607 in Greene County Starting Sept. 1

Virginia Department of Transportation News Release:

CULPEPER — A new traffic pattern will take effect Friday morning on Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) in Greene County.

The newly constructed Route 607 eastbound left-turn lane into the Sheetz service center and westbound left-turn lane onto Route 29 south will open to traffic early Friday morning. Drivers should use caution as traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern.

Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Fielder’s Choice Enterprises Inc. of Charlottesville has worked since February to widen Route 607 at Route 29 for better traffic operations and reduced backups.

As the project approaches its Sept. 6 completion date, one lane in each direction of Route 29 may be closed during these hours:

• 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday

• 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

• 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

Lane closures may also occur on Route 607 for final project tasks. Route 29 left-turn lane closures may occur on Sept. 5 and 6. No lane closures will occur over Labor Day weekend.

Use VDOT’s 511 Virginia system for updates and real-time traffic information. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.