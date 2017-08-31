UVA Teams to Wear #HoosTogether Uniform Patch

University of Virginia Media Release

In the aftermath of the events that took place in Charlottesville this summer, the Virginia athletics department initiated the #HoosTogether campaign on social media in an effort to unite our community in support of love, diversity and inclusion. Virginia athletics is committed to #HoosTogether and its message. We rely on it every day for our student-athletes, coaches and staff to be successful.

During the 2017-18 academic year, all of our sports programs will incorporate a #HoosTogether patch on their uniforms or equipment. We hope the patches serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished when we are united behind a common goal and we hope this effort continues to help bring our community together.

We invite everyone to join #HoosTogether on social media to show your support. We hope participation in this effort will lead to conversations among those that share an interest in Virginia athletics. We also hope the diversity we rely on to be successful in athletics will foster communication, sharing and enlightenment that may have a long-term impact for all of us.