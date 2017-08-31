Man Facing 13 Felonies in Connection to Fluvanna County Shooting

A Fluvanna County man accused of shooting into a neighbor's house appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Joe Kaine Roach Jr. was scheduled for an arraignment in Fluvanna Circuit Court Thursday, August 31, but that was pushed back to a later date.

However, Roach now faces a total of 13 charges, all of which are felonies:

3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

3 counts of attempted malicious wounding

2 counts of assault and battery

2 counts of malicious shooting at an occupied building

1 count of aggravated malicious wounding

1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

1 count of malicious shooting

The charges stem from a shooting on Hardware Hills Circle before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

According to investigators, Roach shot into a neighboring home, the bullet grazing the person's face. Roach reportedly brandished a rifle at sheriff’s deputies, and then barricaded himself inside his own home for several hours.

Law enforcement said Roach’s wife and a minor were in the home at the time. Negotiators were able to get the wife out of the home, but not the underage family member. Roach peacefully surrendered around 1 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt during that time.

Authorities said the victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Roach is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. He's due back in court on Thursday, October 5, for a status review and to set a date for arraignment.