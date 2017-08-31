USPS Says Website Service Can Help Track Mail

A lot of attention has been focused on the mail around Charlottesville lately. Many people say they aren't getting it on time, if at all.

Now the postmaster for the United States Postal Service, Cloteal Farmer, says there is a new tool that could end some of these issues.

USPS introduced this service back in August 2016, but they say not many people know about it.

Here's how it works: you head over to their website and first start out by entering your zip code to make sure it's offered to your specific area. Once you're signed up, you'll start receiving notifications within the next two days.

Every morning, you'll receive an email from USPS with photos of the front of your paper mail. This doesn't apply to any large packages.

"First of all, they can also contact us and we can do our research and see what particular item they may be looking for, informed delivery is just another way that they have an option to get the information through their email,” Farmer said.

It's a fairly new service, offered to 30,000 zip codes from the Richmond area all the way up to Connecticut, but it does not cover all of Charlottesville yet.

USPS says that they're working on expanding it to all 11 zip codes in and surrounding the Charlottesville area. NBC29 also asked if they were experiencing any mail delivery issues and the postmaster said they are not.