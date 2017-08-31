Central Virginians Donate Supplies, Money to Hurricane Harvey Victims

People across central Virginia are finding ways to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Donation efforts are underway in many counties.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office sent a truckload of donated items to Houston on Wednesday, August 30, and the truck arrived in Texas on Thursday.

Now the Orange County Sheriff's Office has organized a similar effort. It’s teamed up with the Town of Orange Police Department and the Culpeper Police Department as well as other organizations to take a truckload of supplies to the Houston Police Department.

They will be distributed among first responders and civilians battling the floods left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re going to leave Sunday morning at 7 o’clock, hope to get there Monday around 1 or 2 o'clock in the afternoon,” said Deputy Joey Adams of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “I got a contact in the Houston Police Department who’s going to get us where we need to go do the drop off.”

Governor McAuliffe is urging people to donate money to organizations like the Red Cross, because it allows more flexibility.

The central Virginia branch of the American Red Cross agrees with McAuliffe.

It says that by sending money, it not only helps the victims get the products they need, but it helps put more money into the economy of the affected area.