UVA Law Professor Says Lee Statue Can Come Down Legally

A Charlottesville law professor says he has found a way for the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue to come down legally. This is all ahead of the big court hearing Friday.

UVA’s Rich Schragger has spent time studying the Virginia law on war memorials. He believes it does not apply to the Lee statue, and the location of the statue may not even be legal.

"I teach my students to be very careful when the’re reading statutes and particularly look for in a Dillon's rule state like Virginia; they must look for the source of authority,” Schragger said.

Schragger has a careful eye for rules and law. He says paying attention is what led to a discovery about the Lee statue.

"The Lee statue authorized and accepted in 1924 under a different grant of authority is grandfathered in. So the 1997 statute doesn't apply,” Schragger said.

The 1997 law on war memorials is at the heart of the debate as to whether the city can remove statues. That law was originally created in 1904 and only applied to counties.

Charlottesville accepted the Lee statue in 1924, 73 years before the law applied to cities.

"The existing monument statute did not authorize or restrain the city in 1924 when the statue went up. When the statute was amended to apply to cities in 1997 it had to apply going forward, not backward," Schragger said.

Schragger says that one tiny loophole could make the difference when a judge decides if the city has the right to move the statue, which may not even be in Charlottesville legally.

"My professional view is cities should have authority to make decision about these kinds of things. It doesn't make sense to me for the state to make decisions about the monuments,” Schragger said.

Schragger says he has not done enough research on the Stonewall Jackson statue yet to be certain, but believes the same loophole will apply to that one as well since the city unveiled it in 1921.