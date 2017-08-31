Quantcast

UVA President Teresa Sullivan Responds to Violence at Torch-Lit Rally

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan says they could have done better to respond to a torch-lit rally that took place at the university earlier in August.

Sullivan regrets the violence that unfolded at the end of that event by the Rotunda.

She also says they should have tried to stop the use of torches.

Sullivan is also apologizing about a social media video of her made by a student, in which she speaks with a student "Caroline" about failing to inform her in advance of the protesters' arrival.

"I didn't mean to imply that they were in any way responsible for what happened to them, and in fact I sent that student a letter of apology because I didn't want her to think that I was blaming her somehow for what happened,” said UVA President Teresa Sullivan.

The university is conducting an independent review of its handling of the August 11 events.

The University of Virginia has also hired a higher education security expert and named a working group to look forward.

