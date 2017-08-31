Lawsuit to Argue Charlottesville, Police Failed to Protect Man During Rally

Lawsuit to Argue Charlottesville, Police Failed to Protect Man During RallyPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Violence from events in Charlottesville on August 12 is prompting a lawsuit by Nexus Caridades Attorneys, Inc. against the city and law enforcement leaders.
17 People Charged in Connection to 'Alt-Right' Rallies Appear in Charlottesville Court
Over a dozen people charged in connection to rallies held by white supremacists and the "alt-right" went before a Charlottesville judge Thursday morning.
Charlottesville Hires Legal Teams to Deal With Controversial Rallies
Charlottesville is spending thousands of dollars on legal teams in connection to rallies held by white supremacist, "alt-right" supporters and members.
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Hold Closed Meeting to Discuss Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville City Council spent hours behind closed doors Thursday hashing over what happened last weekend, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong.
Virginia Attorney General Herring Releases Advisory Opinion on Confederate Statues
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion August 25 that states that localities do have the authority to remove or move confederate statues.
Solidarity Cville, Other Community Groups Present Demands to Charlottesville City Officials
Solidarity Cville and other community groups came together on August 25 to present three demands to the city of Charlottesville.
Another New Tarp Placed Over Lee Statue in Emancipation Park
A tarp is once again covering the Lee statue in Charlottesville. Crews were in Emancipation Park Monday to put a new tarp over the statue after a tarp was taken down Sunday.
UVA Students Raise Concerns About Confederate Markers Around the University
UVA's Black Student Alliance is asking the student council to remove the Confederate markers that appear near the school.
