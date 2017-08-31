Quantcast

Lawsuit to Argue Charlottesville, Police Failed to Protect Man During Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Violence from events in Charlottesville on August 12 is prompting a lawsuit against the city and law enforcement leaders.

Nexus Caridades Attorneys Inc. announced on Thursday, August 31, that it will be filing Robert Sanchez Turner's lawsuit against the city, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas, and the Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel W. Steven Flaherty.

The plaintiff's suit argues that Charlottesville failed to keep people safe the day of Jason Kessler’s Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park, which saw skirmishes between people associated with white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other organizations.

Turner claims he was assaulted by white supremacist and neo-Nazi protesters during the rally, and that police failed to step in to help or to make arrests.

Nexus Caridades Attorneys Inc., Nexus Services Inc. CEO Mike Donovan, and Turner all plan to discuss the lawsuit during a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday, September 1, in Emancipation Park.

The suit is being filed by Nexus Caridades Attorneys, Inc. on behalf of Mr. Turner.

Nexus Services, Inc. is a leading provider of immigrant bail securitization and electronic monitoring.