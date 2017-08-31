Staunton Woman Enters Guilty Plea in Child Neglect Case

A Staunton woman charged in connection to a 6-year-old boy’s death will serve three days in jail.

Twenty-year-old Brianna Connolly entered a guilty plea to child neglect in Staunton Circuit Court Thursday, August 31.

Connolly was with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Steven Decker, when he beat his son Ezra.

According to investigators, Ezra, was taken to Augusta Health on February 1, 2016, suffering from head trauma and bruising. The child died two days later at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

A medical examiner testified during Decker’s trial that Ezra’s death was the results of complications due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The judge handed down a 10-year sentence for Connolly, but suspended all but three days of it. The defendant was also given 10 years of probation, and must complete 100 hours of community service.

Wednesday, August 16, a jury found Decker guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse. Jurors recommended the father serve a term of 26.5 years.

Decker is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on November 16.