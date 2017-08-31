White Nationalist Cantwell Expected to be Released from Jail

White nationalist Christopher Charles Cantwell could be released from jail Thursday night, but prosecutors are appealing the judge's decision.

The 36 year old appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday, August 31, where the judge set the bond at $25,000.

Cantwell is charged with three felonies - two counts of illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and one count of malicious bodily injury - in connection to the torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia on August 11.

The commonwealth is appealing that bond, and a hearing is set for 3 p.m. on August 31.

Cantwell is expected to be released around 4 p.m. Thursday, unless the commonwealth can change the judge's mind.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.