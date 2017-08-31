Update: Judge Denies Bond for Cantwell on Charges over Aug. 11 Rally

A judge denied bond for white nationalist Christopher Charles Cantwell Thursday evening.

The 36-year-old appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday, Aug. 31, where the judge set the bond at $25,000.

Cantwell is charged with three felonies - two counts of illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and one count of malicious bodily injury - in connection to the torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia on Aug. 11.

The commonwealth appealed the bond, arguing Cantwell could be a flight risk to the community. After a long back and forth battle between the defense and commonwealth, a judge ruled that Cantwell is a flight risk because he has no ties to the Virginia area, and his hate speech makes him a threat to others. The decision came down a little before 7 p.m.

"we're obviously very grateful for the courts decision to deny bond to the defendant in this case," Albemarle County Commonwealth's Atty. Robert Tracci said.

"It's a quilt that's all meshed together. This community has been through so much since back in May, and it all ties in together. We just gotta figure out, first of all, how to stop this nonsense from ever happening again. Secondly, what we do moving forward to reunite this community and rally forward and bring about a healing. This was an important step towards that," Don Gathers, community activist, said.

Cantwell is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.