Tom Tom Founders Festival Announces Fall Forum Lineup

Tom Tom Founders Festival Press Release:

Charlottesville, VA (August 31, 2017) - Tom Tom Founders Festival today announced its first 40 speakers for the inaugural Fall Forum, a statewide convening of innovative business and community leaders from across Virginia. The organizers anticipate over 60 speakers in total. The Forum will take place in multiple venues across Charlottesville’s historic Downtown Mall on Friday, September 22nd, and will culminate in Tom Tom’s 6th Annual Tomtoberfest block party, a free public celebration of inclusive innovation and purpose-driven entrepreneurship in Charlottesville. A full agenda of the day and biographical information about speakers are available at tomtomfest.com/fallforum.

The Fall Forum is open to press. Media wishing to register or requesting more information should respond directly to this email or contact Tom Tom Founders Festival’s Marketing Manager, Whitney Kenerly (whitney@tomtomfest.com, 919-749-3776).

Speakers to date:

• Jessica Abbott, Councillor, Virginia Beach City Council

• Nathalia Daguano Artus, Community Development, Union Bank & Trust

• ‎Randy Caldejon, CEO & Co-Founder, Counterflow AI

• Ace Callwood, Co-Founder and CEO, Painless1099

• Sixto Cancel, CEO, Think of Us

• Michael Chapman, SVP, Managing Director, Strategic Planning, Martin Agency

• Duron Chavis, Community Engagement Coordinator, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

• LaMar Dixon, Principal, Dixon/Lee Development Group

• Kevin Eisenfrants, CEO and Co-Founder, Contraline

• Shane Emmett, CEO, Health Warrior

• Evan Feinman, Executive Director, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

• Leah Fremouw, Director of Community Impact, Virginia Community Capital

• Miriam Friedel, Director of Commercial Analytics , Elder Research

• Patricia Funegra, Founder and CEO, La Cocina

• Cullen Gilchrist, Co-Founder and CEO, Union Kitchen DC

• Jasmine Gore, Vice Mayor, City of Hopewell

• Matt Haas, Deputy Superintendent, County Schools

• Chelsea Harnish, Executive Director, Virginia Energy Efficiency Council

• Conaway Haskins, Extension Specialist for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, Virginia Tech

• Crystal Icenhour, CEO and Co-Founder, Aperiomics

• Todd Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Capital One

• Andrew Krouse, Founder, President and CEO, Cavion

• Jay Lester, Executive Director, Blue Morning

• John Morrill, Energy Manager - Arlington, AIRE

• Angela Navarro, Deputy Secretary of Natural Resources at Office of Governor Terence R. McAuliffe, Virginia Commonwealth

• Kevin O’Shea, Vice President of Sales, Coulomb, Inc.

• Manisa Pipattanasomporn, CTO, BEM Controls

• Jim Powers, Chairman and CEO, Hemoshear

• Sam Pressler, Executive Director, Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP)

• Michael Prichard, CEO, Metis Machine

• John Provo, Director, Economic Development, Virginia Tech

• Blake Sirach, CXO, WillowTree, Inc

• Luis Solis, Co-Founder, Caribe Juice

• Michael Spinelli, Co-Founder, Nutriati

• Heather Stouffer, CEO, Mom Made Foods

• Andrew Turner, CTO, Esri Research and Development Center

• Scott Ukrop, Director of Business Development, NRV

• Lee Vogler, Councillor, Danville City Council

• James Wallace, Officer, Community Impact Advisor, Virginia Community Capital

• Barbara Brown Wilson, Co-Founder of Design Futures; Asst. Prof. of Urban and Environmental Planning at the University of Virginia School of Architecture