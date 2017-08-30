University of Virginia Professors Host Conversation on Racial Justice

The struggle for racial justice at the University of Virginia was front and center Wednesday night.

UVA professors hosted a conversation that put the events of Aug. 11, the torchlit rally at UVA, and Aug. 12, into historical context. It focused on the ongoing struggle for social justice and racial equality.

Among the topics: how the experiences of African-American students at UVA have changed since the 1960s, and how that history can help current efforts to make the university a more democratic and safe space.