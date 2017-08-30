Former Central Virginia HS Football Stars Looking to Upset UVa

The Virginia football team will be kicking off its second season under head coach Bronco Mendenhall on Saturday, as UVa welcomes in William & Mary.

The Cavaliers and Tribe are facing off for the second time in the last three years.

It was a close game the last time they met, with the Wahoos hanging on for a 35-29 victory in 2015.

William & Mary has four players from Central Virginia on its roster this year: Daniel Kuzjak (Western Albemarle 2013, Mark Williamson (William Monroe 2015), Kris Hooper (Orange County 2015), and Kareem Johnson (St. Anne's-Belfield 2016).

The senior wide receiver Kuzjak had one reception for eleven yards while playing against UVa as a sophomore, and he's looking forward to another game at Scott Stadium.

"We'll probably have 30 or 40 of my friends there," says Kuzjak. "I'm sure they'll be excited, and hopefully we can pull out a win, because two years ago we got pretty close, but we weren't able to finish it out at the end. Hopefully we can come away with a win this time."

Sophomore offensive lineman Mark Williamson says, "A lot of us, we ended up not getting any offers or anything from UVa, so it's definitely a motivational factor for us. We always come in there and fight our hearts out, and we're looking to come out with a win."

"It'll be exciting, I know a couple people on the team," says redshirt freshman wide receiver Kareem Johnson. "I know a lot of my classmates from back in high school, they're going to be at UVa. They'll be at the game. I'll have a lot of family there. It's going to be very exciting."

Junior kicker Kris Hooper adds, "Adding up all the people that I've been telling that we're playing UVa, I have to make sure we can fit everybody in there. I want to make sure I do my best for them. It's going to be nice going back to Cville. Representing Orange County, you know? I'm excited."

Virginia and William & Mary kickoff the season on Saturday at 3:30 PM at Scott Stadium.