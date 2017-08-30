Defending FCS Champs JMU Looking for FBS Win

Running back Marcus Marshall is one of seven FBS players who transferred to JMU

The defending FCS national champion and top-ranked James Madison football team will play its first game of the season on Saturday, as the Dukes will go on the road to face FBS opponent East Carolina.

JMU put together one of the best seasons in school history last year, but they didn't do everything they were looking to accomplish.

The Dukes won the national championship for the second time in program history last season, and finished with a record of 14-1.

Their only loss was to FBS opponent North Carolina.

Senior offensive lineman A.J. Bolden says, "We accomplished a lot of great goals last year: winning the CAA Championship, winning the National Championship, but one thing we didn't accomplish is beating an FBS opponent. So I think, for us, we have to really harp on that, like, why did we have to go out and lose one game? Why couldn't we go out there and win them all?"

"It's real exciting," says junior wide receiver David Eldridge, "being a smaller school, getting a lot of attention going against an FBS school, always motivates the players. To me, it really doesn't make a difference."

David Eldridge transferred to JMU from Virginia during the summer.

He is one of seven newcomers to the Dukes who transferred from FBS teams during the offseason, as is former Georgia Tech running back Marcus Marshall.

"I wanted to get out of that triple option offense is because I feel like it wasn't the best offensive style for my running style, specifically," says Marshall. "Kind of being more confined in the triple option, you don't have as much space to make guys miss, and use what I think are my advantages as a running back."

Marshall is one of several talented JMU running backs who will try to fill the void left by Khalid Abdullah, who rushed for over 1,800 yards and 22 touchdown last year.

Senior offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie says, "We have a lot of new guys there, like Marcus, he comes in, we're getting Cardon (Johnson) back. They bring a whole new level of speed, and different tendencies to that running back game. I think that they could help make it extremely strong this year."

East Carolina is coming off a down year.

Finishing with a record of 3-9, they return six starters on each side of the ball.

JMU has a record of 2-8 against FBS opponents in the last 10 seasons.

"We play football to compete," says Marshall, "I don't think anyone looks at them as any better than us. They get dressed one leg at a time, like my daddy always used to tell me."

Stinnie adds, "If we go in there, playing our games, and doing what we have to do, I think we have a really good chance of coming out victorious in that game."