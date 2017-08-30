CAT to Detour for UVA Football Home Opener Game

Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

Due to UVA's game against William & Mary on Saturday, September 2, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will detour the Free Trolley. Bus stops along Maury Avenue, Alderman Road, McCormick Road, and portions of Jefferson Park Avenue will not be served.

The detour will begin at 12:30 PMand last until two hours post game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM.

During the detour, the Free Trolley will follow Jefferson Park Avenue to Emmet Street where it will travel north until it reaches University Avenue.

Passengers who are trying to reach Scott Stadium should use either the Jefferson Park Avenue @ Cabell Hall bus stop (#11155) or the Emmet Street @ the Central Grounds Parking Garage bus stop (#10472)