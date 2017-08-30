Charlottesville Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery of a Food Truck

A Charlottesville man arrested for attempting to rob a food truck at gun point pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Wednesday in Albemarle County Circuit Court.

Anthony Stargell, Jr. accepted a plea agreement, convicting him of attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He attempted to rob a food truck behind Pro-Re-Nata Brewery in Crozet on May 6, 2017.

No money was taken and no one was hurt.

He was arrested during a SWAT raid in Charlottesville later that month.

Stargell is expected back in court on November 8 for sentencing.