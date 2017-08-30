Quantcast

VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.

Posted: Updated:
activist group marching in Greene County activist group marching in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Wednesday marks day three of an activist group's march to Washington D.C. to confront white supremacy.

The group obtained a permit from Virginia Department of Transportation and is being escorted by Virginia State Police and VDOT trucks with flashing signs.

Many drivers who contacted NBC29 have expressed concerns about the traffic impact and the use of state resources.

State police says it is minimizing costs by utilizing officers on their regularly scheduled shifts, and the police escort is both for the safety of the marchers and drivers.

  • VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.More>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story