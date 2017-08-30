VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.

Wednesday marks day three of an activist group's march to Washington D.C. to confront white supremacy.

The group obtained a permit from Virginia Department of Transportation and is being escorted by Virginia State Police and VDOT trucks with flashing signs.

Many drivers who contacted NBC29 have expressed concerns about the traffic impact and the use of state resources.

State police says it is minimizing costs by utilizing officers on their regularly scheduled shifts, and the police escort is both for the safety of the marchers and drivers.