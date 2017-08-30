Army Veteran Attempts to Sway City Council on Monument Drapings

A Virginia Army veteran is hoping he can sway City Council's mind into removing the tarps from the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues in downtown Charlottesville.

John Miska created a demonstration at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Wednesday morning.

Miska placed trash bags over Vietnam War plaques -- saying if City Council covers one war memorial, they need to cover all of them.

He says the tarps are offensive to those who put themselves on the line for their country.

"Who's to say that someone is to read those words and take it to heart and decide that some future City Council needs to cover up this war memorial just as they have covered up those war memorials from the Civil War,” said John Miska, a U.S. Army veteran.

Miska removed the bags out of respect for the veterans.

Last week, Miska tried to cut the tarp off the Lee statue in Emancipation Park.

He says he and others may attempt to do so again in the future.